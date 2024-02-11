MetMalaysia issues continuous rain warning for Sarawak until tomorrow

KUCHING (Feb 11): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a Continuous Rain Warning for Sarawak in effect from today (Feb 11) until tomorrow.

“Based on the analysis of weather models, the monsoon is expected to last until February 13, 2024. This situation could cause an increase in humidity that could potentially bring continuous rain in Sarawak and eastern Sabah as well as strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea during that period,” said MetMalaysia on its Facebook page.

It said continuous rain is expected to occur over Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu (Sibu and Kanowit), Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro and Matu) and Kapit (Song, Kapit and Bukit Mabong) within the period of Feb 11 until 12.

MetMalaysia advised the public to always refer to the website www.met.gov.my and its official social media platforms, or download the myCuaca application for the latest information.