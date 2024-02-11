MetMalaysia issues severe rain warning in Kuching, Serian and Samarahan until Feb 13

KUCHING (Feb 11): A Severe category Continuous Rain Warning has been issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) for Kuch­ing, Serian and Samarahan from today until Feb 13.

MetMalaysia on its website explained the Severe category warning is issued when the continuous heavy rain amount exceeding 60mm within six hours.

MetMalaysia has also issued Alert category Continuous Rain Warning for Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah dan Kapit (Song, Kapit dan Bukit Mabong) also until Feb 13.

The Alert category warning is issued when present rain/thunderstorm is expected to continue for more than six hours

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour in Kuch­ing and Samarahan since early this morning caused flash floods at some roads and residential areas.