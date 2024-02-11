Miri retiree loses RM24,000 to Macau scam

MIRI (Feb 11): A retiree in his 70s here lost RM24,000 to a Macau scam earlier this month, according to district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu.

In a statement, he said the man received an email from an individual claiming to be a bank officer, where the two continued their communication via WhatsApp.

“In their communication, the suspect informed the victim that there will be money from the ‘United Nation Compensation Fund’ that would be credited into his account amounting US$1.5 million.

“The suspect told the victim that he has to make payment for processing, such as for tax, transfer fee, release certificate and payment to the Inland Revenue Board,” he said Alexson.

He said the victim had deposited money amounting RM24,000 between Feb 1 and Feb 7 this year into a third party account.

“After realising that he had been scammed, he lodged a police report on Feb 9.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” said Alexson.