Premier continues CNY day-2 open house visiting in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 11): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his entourage continued on a series of visits on the second day of Chinese New Year (CNY) here today.

Accompanied by his wife, Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Abang Johari commenced his open house tour to the residence of Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang in Batu Kawa.

Joining him were Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki; and Senator Dato Ahmad Ibrahim.

After that, Abang Johari and the others proceeded to the residence of Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii at Jalan Stampin Tengah.

Continuing their rounds, they visited the Kuching Teochew Association’s building at Jalan Tabuan.

Abang Johari’s open house visits will conclude later this afternoon after visiting the residence of Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

The CNY open house visits underscored the Premier’s commitment to fostering goodwill and strengthening ties within the community during this festive season.

It provided an opportunity for him and his delegation to extend warm wishes and engage in meaningful conversations with various community leaders and representatives.

Such initiatives reflect the spirit of unity and harmony that characterises the celebrations of CNY in Sarawak.