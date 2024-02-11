Premier visits Sarikei MP’s CNY open house in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 11): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Abdul Johari Tun visited Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii’s Chinese New Year (CNY) open house here today.

Abang Johari and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang arrived at the residence around 11.45am and was warmly greeted by the Sarikei MP and his wife Datin Sri Law Yu Hui.

Abang Johari spent over an hour at Huang’s residence and participated in the tossing of ‘yee sang’ with Huang and family.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki were also present.