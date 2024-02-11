Rep: EC to decide on redelineation in Senadin

MIRI (Feb 11): The decision to carry out a redelineation exercise for the Senadin state constituency will be decided by the Election Commission (EC), said its assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“Half of Miri population lives in DUN (state constituency) Senadin that covers from Sungai 7 to the border of Marudi,” he said when met at his Chinese New Year (CNY) open house at Dato Permaisuri hall in Permyjaya today.

According to the EC electoral roll, Senadin had 68,564 registered voters in the last General Election (GE15).

When asked on which party should have the new seat should the EC carry out the redelineation exercise for Senadin, Lee said that it belongs to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

“This is Senadin constituency and all these while, it is under SUPP. So, yes, of course, we will remain under SUPP,” he said.

On his CNY open house, Lee said that such a tradition should be held annually to promote and strengthen unity among the multi racial communities, especially here.

“This tradition truly shows our unity in diversity,” he said.

Also present was his wife Datin Sri Kong Shui Lin.