Rep: Govt schools, Bomba station planned for Batu Kitang constituency

KUCHING (Feb 11): A government secondary and primary schools as well as a Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station has been planned for the Batu Kitang constituency, says its assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang.

“This is my plan and initiative as the assemblyman for Batu Kitang, because if not me, then who else will initiate it?” he said.

Further commenting, Lo said he and relevant authorities are currently identifying suitable sites for the development of these facilities.

“Once the sites are identified, they will be submitted for approval to the State Planning Authority,” he added.

He was speaking to reporters during his Chinese New Year (CNY) open house in Batu Kawa today, which was attended by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

Also present were Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; and Senator Dato Ahmad Ibrahim.

When asked about the timeline for the plan, Lo said that he could not provide an exact timeframe as the process takes time and requires careful planning.

However, he believed the state government has strong resources to ensure the plan can be realised sooner or later.