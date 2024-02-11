Teen swept away by strong current while swimming in Betong river found drowned

KUCHING (Feb 11): The 17-year-old boy who was swept away by strong currents while swimming in a river near Rumah Panjang Batu Lintang in Betong has been found dead.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), his body was found downstream around 6.44pm by Bomba divers submerged 5 metres underwater.

His body was brought to the riverbank and paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Earlier around 3.50pm he was swimming with a friend, 16, when strong currents swept them both away.

The 16-year-old friend however managed to be rescued. Unfortunately, efforts to resuscitate him failed, and was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

Bomba wrapped up the search-and-rescue operation at 7.04pm and both the boys’ bodies were transported by police to the Betong Hospital for further action.