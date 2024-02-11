TYT visits Deputy Premier, prominent businessman’s CNY open houses

KUCHING (Feb 11): The Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi came to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian’s Chinese New Year (CNY) open house today.

Wan Junaidi and Fauziah were warmly welcomed by Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government together with his wife Datin Amar Enn Ong, along with their family members, at their residence on Jalan Wan Abdul Rahman here around 1.30pm.

In a statement from the Astana Negeri, Wan Junaidi and his wife also visited the home of prominent Sarawak businessman Datuk Tay Chin Kin earlier, where they had the opportunity to distribute ‘ang pau’ and gifts to 38 orphaned children from the Laila Taib Welfare Complex (Peryatim).

Accompanying the Head of State and his wife during the visits were Sarawak’s Deputy Minister of International Trade and Investment Datuk Malcom Mussen Lamoh, and his wife Datin Dorothy Sylvester Pungga.

Federal Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and his wife Datin Sri Angelina Celestine Ujang were also present during Wan Junaidis visit to Tay’s residence.