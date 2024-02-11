(UPDATE) Teenager dies, another feared drowned after being swept by strong current while swimming in Betong river

KUCHING (Feb 11): A 16-year-old boy died while his 17-year-old friend is feared drowned after they were swept by strong currents while swimming in a river near Rumah Panjang Batu Lintang in Betong around 3.50pm today.

The 16-year-old was managed to be rescued while the 17-year-old was swept away by the string current.

Efforts to resuscitate the 16-year-old however failed and he was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Rescuers are currently carrying out a search-and-rescue operation to find the missing 17-year-old near where he was last seen.