Batu Lintang rep, Saberkas spread CNY joy, support to patients, staff of SGH

KUCHING (Feb 12): Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How and Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) have spread the Chinese New Year joy and support to the patients and medical staff at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here today.

Over 15 boxes of oranges and 700 ‘ang pows’ from Saberkas were given away in SGH’s dialysis ward, children’s ward, and cancer ward.

He said this donation is an annual do every Chinese New Year, with the aim of sharing the spirit of celebration while extending heartfelt wishes for a swift and complete recovery.

“We achieve this by gifting oranges and small ‘ang pows’ to both patients and medical staff working today at certain SGH wards.

“I firmly believe that the essential service provided by the medical staff deserves our sincere appreciation,” he said.

He also commended the medical staff for their unwavering dedication to work, even on holidays.