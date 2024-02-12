Monday, February 12
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Camping group stranded across river in Kapit rescued

Camping group stranded across river in Kapit rescued

0
By Yunus Yussop on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

The group was safely evacuated from the site. – Photo by APM

KAPIT (Feb 12): A group of 41 people were stranded while camping across the Ulu Sungai Yong river here last night due to the river’s high tide following heavy rain.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement said they received a distress call about the incident at the Kapit fire station around 8.49pm.

“The youths and their families were camping, but they could not get out of the place due to high water following heavy rains,” APM said.

Rescuers arrived at the site at 9.28pm before evacuating them using river crossing technique, and the operation ended at 9.53pm.

Sponsored links