Car destroyed in fire after collision with another in Miri

MIRI (Feb 12): The Proton Perdana car was totally destroyed after busting into flames following a collision with a Perodua Myvi car at a traffic light at Pujut 7 near a petrol station here on the first day of the Chinese New Year (Feb 10).

Lopeng Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station deployed a team to the scene after receiving a distress call at 2.23am and found that the car had been totally engulfed in flames.

The Bomba operation commander reported that firefighters extinguished the fire with water from the fire engine.

The operation was terminated at 3.10am after the situation was found safe and under control.

All the occupants of the vehicles – two from the Proton Perdana and one from the Perodua Myvi – were unhurt, said Bomba in a statement.