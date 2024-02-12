Fire destroys six units at Sri Sabah flats in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 11): At least six units on the 17th floor of Block 70 at Sri Sabah Flats in Cheras were destroyed by fire last night.

The 9pm fire is believed to have started from one of the units on the 17th floor before spreading to other units.

Checks by Bernama at the scene found eight fire engines, including a Skylift, and fire fighters working to extinguish the blaze.

Videos of the incident and efforts by the fire fighters have gone viral on social media.

As of 11.50pm, fire fighters were seen working hard to bring the blaze under control but there are no reports of casualties. – Bernama