Julaihi appalled at condition of SMK Sebuyau despite new site approved 10 years ago

KUCHING (Feb 12): Several buildings at SMK Sebuyau, including its multipurpose hall, are currently in dilapidated and unsafe condition, said Sebuyau assemblyman Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

In a Facebook post, Julaihi called on the federal Ministry of Education (MoE) to give immediate attention to expedite the construction of a new school to house SMK Sebuyau.

According to him, the site for the new school is already available and approved at the Sebuyau new township expansion area but there has been not much progress despite the allocation already approved by MoE almost 10 years ago.

He explained that the hall for instance could no longer be used as dining room for boarding students, forcing them to instead have their meals at open spaces.

“It’s sad to see the boarding students who had to be provided with a dining space outside, with a canopy and a table in the open space for eating. The same goes for the place to prepare food for them.

“The hall with its existing condition cannot be used for a dining room,” he said.

Julaihi, who is also Utilities and Telecommunications Minister, revealed he had allocated RM500,000 under his constituency’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) to build a new multipurpose hall that is badly needed by SMK Sebuyau.

He said the new hall will be built at a space next to a futsal court there.

He also said there are other buildings that are also in a dilapidated and unsafe condition but continued to be used because there were no other options.

“I hope that this situation gets the immediate attention of the Ministry of Education,” he added.