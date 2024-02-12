Man in Kg Semariang Pinggir rescued after stranded due to high tide

KUCHING (Feb 12): A man in Kampung Semariang Pinggir here was rescued after he was stranded following high tide this afternoon.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said a call on the incident was received at 7.27pm and a team from the Petra Jaya fire station was despatched to the scene.

“Upon their arrival, the team was informed by villagers that the victim, identified as 33-year-old Mohd Zulfika, went to a forest at the other side of a nearby river to grab some wood at 12pm but was stranded due to high tide.

“The villagers said the victim was able to be contacted and had informed them that he climbed a tree to avoid any unwanted incidents,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

The team, alongside the police and village head, decided to rescue the victim at the other side of the river using a villager’s boat.

The victim was rescued unharmed and was handed over to his family.

The operation wrapped up at 8.25pm.