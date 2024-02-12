Marine police seize 430,000 litres of diesel during op in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 12): The Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 seized 430,000 litres of diesel from a tanker vessel in Sungai Sarawak barrage here last Saturday.

Region 5 Marine Police commander ACP Ab Rahman Mat Hassan in a statement said the diesel was seized during ‘Ops Taring Gelora Khas’, where a patrol boat conducted inspections on the vessel at around 3.45pm.

“The captain of the vessel failed to show any valid documents on the permission to carry the diesel.

“It was also found that three out of four crew members, who were foreigners, did not have valid passports and had misused their social visit passes to work in the tanker vessel,” he said.

Ab Rahman said the captain alongside crewmen, aged between 19 to 47 were arrested, together with the tanker and the diesel – which was then handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) for further investigation.

He added that the total worth of seizure by the Marine Police amounted to RM10,505,000 including the tanker vessel.

Meanwhile, KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin in a statement today said the seized 430,000-litre diesel was worth RM924,500.

The estimated worth of the diesel alongside the seized vessel was RM5 million, he added.

“A local man and a foreign-national man were handed over to the KPDN Kuching operations team after the raid by Region 5 Marine Police,” Matthew added.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.