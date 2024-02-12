Op Selamat 21: 14 deaths as of Feb 11

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 12): A total of 14 deaths were recorded as of the fourth day of ‘Op Selamat 21’ yesterday (Feb 11), implemented in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations nationwide.

The Department of Traffic Investigation and Enforcement (JSPT), in a statement today, said that during that period a total of 1,203 accidents were also recorded involving 1,480 vehicles.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reportedly said that this edition of ‘Op Selamat’ maintains the theme of ‘Rumah Selamat, Sampai ke Destinasi” (safe home, reaching the destination safely).

He added that the operation aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow, as well as reducing the rate of road accidents, the protection of property and homes and reducing the rate of house break-ins during the festive period. – Bernama