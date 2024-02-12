Monday, February 12
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Premier Abg Jo continues CNY visits in Miri

Premier Abg Jo continues CNY visits in Miri

0
By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Abang Johari (eighth right) and Juma’ani (seventh right) with his entourage in a photocall with Lee (ninth right) and his wife Datin Sri Christina Kong (sixth right) at their residence at Jalan Woodhouse.

MIRI (Feb 12): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang arrived in Miri today for a two-day Chinese New Year (CNY) visit.

Accompanying him were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; federal Deputy Minister of Health Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni; state Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Penguang Manggil; and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.

He began his open house visit at the residence of state Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at Jalan Woodhouse in Tanjong.

Abang Johari (centre) and Juma’ani (second right) visit Ling (second left) at his residence in Luak Bay.

After visiting Lee’s house, Abang Johari and his entourage went to the house of Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) chairman Ling Chiong Sing at Luak Bay.

From there, the entourage attended a luncheon hosted by Shin Yang Group founder Tan Sri Ling Chiong Ho at his residence at Jalan Luak.

Juma’ani and Tan Sri Ling Chiong Ho’s wife led others in the cake cutting ceremony at their residence at Jalan Luak.

After the luncheon, Abang Johari and his entourage then went to Temenggong Yong Vui Seng’s residence at Jalan Ping/Ming Seng Garden 2 in Riam.

The entourage concluded their first day of CNY visit here at the residence of Jong Tze Khiun, who is chairman of Miri Division Planters Association.

Jong (left) showing Abang Johari, Juma’ani and Awang Tengah hydroponic vegetables at his home during their CNY visit.

Sponsored links