Premier Abg Jo continues CNY visits in Miri

MIRI (Feb 12): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang arrived in Miri today for a two-day Chinese New Year (CNY) visit.

Accompanying him were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; federal Deputy Minister of Health Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni; state Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Penguang Manggil; and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.

He began his open house visit at the residence of state Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at Jalan Woodhouse in Tanjong.

After visiting Lee’s house, Abang Johari and his entourage went to the house of Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) chairman Ling Chiong Sing at Luak Bay.

From there, the entourage attended a luncheon hosted by Shin Yang Group founder Tan Sri Ling Chiong Ho at his residence at Jalan Luak.

After the luncheon, Abang Johari and his entourage then went to Temenggong Yong Vui Seng’s residence at Jalan Ping/Ming Seng Garden 2 in Riam.

The entourage concluded their first day of CNY visit here at the residence of Jong Tze Khiun, who is chairman of Miri Division Planters Association.