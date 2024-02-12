SUPP Dudong chief calls for establishment of heart centre in Sibu

SIBU (Feb 12): Chairman of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch Wong Ching Yong hopes that a heart centre can be built here specifically to meet the needs of patients in the central region.

He said with a heart centre here, at least initial treatment can be given to patients.

“This is my biggest dream for the Year of the Dragon, for the people of Sibu. It is very urgent. If you look at the statistics, heart disease is the leading killer in Malaysia.

“Many people have heart disease, especially heart failure, heart attack, etc, making it a very urgent issue.

“I hope that a heart centre can be developed and planned in the next few years,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters at the SUPP Dudong branch open house at Jalan Lanang here today.

Accordingly, he called on members of parliament in Sibu, namely Lanang Member of Parliament Alice Lau and Sibu Member of Parliament Oscar Ling, to play their part in calling for the establishment of the heart centre to be realised immediately.

“I hope these two members of Parliament in Sibu will play their role, and I also hope that (Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar) Dr Sim (Kui Hian), my (SUPP) president, will help me.

“Helping all the people of Sibu. We really need a heart centre very urgently,” he said.

Meanwhile, SUPP Dudong branch open house was lively with the presence of thousands of people from various racial and religious backgrounds.

Also present were leaders around the Sibu area, including SUPP Dudong adviser Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck and Sibu Division Chinese community leader Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming.