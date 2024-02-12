Tiong: Proposed PDP-PSB merger to be done in accordance with anti-party hopping law

SIBU (Feb 12): The proposed Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) – Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) merger will be done in accordance with the anti-party hopping law, said PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

“It will not trigger any by-elections. We are doing all necessary arrangements in accordance with the law and proper procedures.

“Hopefully the process can be completed very soon,” he told reporters when met during his Chinese New Year (CNY) open house visit to PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s residence at Jalan Cherry here today.

Tiong, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, said they can only reveal details of the merger once the process and arrangement are completed.

“We will complete everything first. Once it is resolved, then we will announce.

“This is similar to a marriage. After we tie the knot, then we will tell the rest of the story,” he said.