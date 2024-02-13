23 delegates from European Union arrive for five-day official visit

KUCHING (Feb 13): A total of 23 delegates from the European Union have arrived in Kuching for a five-day official visit, said a report from Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

The delegates arrived at the Kuching International Airport at 11.45am today and visited the Sarawak Cultural Village in Santubong in the afternoon.

They then had a meeting with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Malaysia before proceeding to a dinner.

Today, the delegation will attend the ‘Business Day Networking’ programme organised by Eurocham in conjunction with the launching of Invest Sarawak

On Thursday, the visitors are scheduled to visit the microalgae facility at the Biodiversity Centre, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

They will then pay a courtesy call on the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Friday.

On their last day of the visit, they are scheduled to have a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof before returning home.