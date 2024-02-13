93 Sabah cops investigated last year

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 13): Ninety-three disciplinary investigation papers have been opened on police officers and personnel in Sabah in 2023.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said 67 investigation papers have been completed and another 26 are still under investigation.

“We have taken action against 55 cases which included dismissal, demotion or freeze in promotions, warnings, fines, forfeiture of emoluments or salary reduction.

“The rest were reprimanded with no further action taken,” he said.

Jauteh said the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department of the Sabah Police Contingent had also taken various actions including dismissal of officers and members who committed offences.

“We don’t want to protect (officers and policemen who commit wrongdoing) and from now on, don’t do it, it’s wrong because these are parasites in the police force.

“Any officer and member who commits an offense will not be spared and we will take action either through criminal investigation papers or disciplinary investigation papers,” he said.

Jauteh also said his men were collecting information to carry out operations against illegal immigrants (PTI) in the state.

“The PTI operation will be implemented in the near future, after details of all the information have been gathered, and the time has come for us to implement a collaboration involving all the security agencies in the state.

“Until now, we have identified 538 squatter colonies in Sabah and most of these places are inhabited entirely by PTI while others are mixed,” he said.