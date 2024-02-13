Abg Johari in Sibu for two-day CNY visit

SIBU (Feb 13): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang arrived in Sibu today for a two-day Chinese New Year (CNY) visit.

They were accompanied by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and his wife Datin Amar Enn Ong and Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi and his wife Datin Sadiah Buji.

On arrival here from Miri, the entourage first visited Chinese community paramount chief Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau at the latter’s residence at Jalan Camar here.

There, they were received by Lau’s son councillor Kevin Lau and other family members.

Also present to welcome the entourage were Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and his wife Datin Dr Haniza Zainal Abidin, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce, Temenggong Stanley Geramong and Sarawak United People’s Party Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong.

The premier is scheduled to attend a Chinese New Year gathering organised by United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu at a hotel here tonight.

Tomorrow, he will make a Chinese New Year visit to Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang, Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting and Chieng.