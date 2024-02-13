After failing to qualify for Paris Olympics, Pandelela vows to ‘bounce back stronger’

KUCHING (Feb 13): National diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong Pamg has vowed to “bounce back stronger” following a disappointing outing at the Doha World Aquatics Championships, which saw her fail to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

In her latest social media post, Pandelela, who is a two-time Olympic medallist, said she will take the good with the bad from the Doha championships as a lesson for her to move forward.

“I sincerely want to thank everyone’s support in my Olympics qualifying journey, and please forgive me that I couldn’t keep my promise this time around.

“No matter what, I’ll keep my chin up and bounce back stronger in future competition, for I’m not done yet and will continue trusting in God’s plan,” she said.

Pandelela failed to qualify for Paris 2024 after making an early exit in the women’s 10m platform individual and finishing 12th in the women’s 10m platform synchronised with Nur Dhabitah Sabri.

This marks the first time the Sarawakian diver will miss the Summer Games since her debut in Beijing in 2008 at the age of 15.

Pandelela, who turns 31 on May 2, became the first Malaysian woman to win an Olympic medal when she claimed bronze in the 10m platform individual event at London 2012.

Four years later, she won a silver in the 10m platform synchro with then partner Cheong Jun Hoong at Rio 2016.

Pandelela has also won seven world championship medals throughout her career.

So far, fellow Sarawakian Bertrand Rhodict Lises is the only national diving athlete to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

He achieved it after finishing 10th in the platform semi-finals at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕻𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖑𝖆 𝕽𝖎𝖓𝖔𝖓𝖌 (@pandelela)