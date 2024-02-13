Driver injured after crashing oil palm lorry in Saratok

KUCHING (Feb 13): A truck driver sustained injuries after his lorry carrying oil palm fresh fruit bunches crashed at Krangan Taba, Jalan Saratok-Betong in Saratok around midnight today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a call on the incident was received at 12.25am.

“Upon arrival it was found that there was a single-vehicle accident involving an oil palm lorry, which crashed and rammed into the central road divider on the road from Betong heading towards Saratok.

“The victim was pinned to the driver’s seat and was conscious when found by rescuers. He sustained injuries,” said Bomba.

Firefighters proceeded to use rescue tools to extricate the victim from the lorry.

He was successfully extricated at 1.18am.

Firefighters then cleared the road of debris and oil palm fruits.

“Warning signs were posted at the affected section of the road to warn other motorists,” added Bomba.

The operation ended at 3.30am.