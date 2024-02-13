Fire damages 90pct of Kemuyang terraced house

SIBU (Feb 13): A fire yesterday left a vacant single-storey terraced house at Jalan Kemuyang here with 90 per cent damage.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a distress call was received at 2.12pm.

He said 12 firefighters from the Sungai Merah fire station and eight from Sibu Jaya fire station were assigned to the scene.

“On arrival, it was found the fire involved a one-storey terraced house with 90 per cent damage,” said the statement.

Firefighters used a ladder to help them extinguish the fire in the ceiling before entering the building as the house was locked.

“An adjacent house was also 20 per cent damaged,” added the statement.

After ensuring the fire would not reignite, firefighters called off the operation at 4.07pm.

Also assisting in the operation were five police personnel and three Sesco technicians.

The cause of the fire and value of damages have yet to be ascertained.