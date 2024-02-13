Hikvision, Nam Kee hold joint CSR activities in Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 13): Hikvision Malaysia and Nam Kee Technology recently jointly carried out corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in Sarawak.

A press release by the companies said the benefiting parties were SMK Arang Road; Rumah Seri Kenangan Mile 11; Chapel St Isidore, Kampung Bangau; and Chapel St Martin, Kampung Nyiru Grait.

The two companies also equipped them with security surveillance devices.

Established in 2001, Hikvision is a provider of intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) solutions with a focus on video, big data services, and smart business.

The business is centred around comprehensive security, big data services, and intelligent business, building an open and collaborative ecosystem to provide services for users in public services, enterprises, and small and medium-sized businesses.

Hikvision is committed to building smart cities and digitised enterprises through cloud integration, convergence of physical and information networks, and integration of data intelligence.

To further develop and generate positive social impact, both companies have taken new significant initiatives to assume CSR.

Hikvision Malaysia said environmental safety has been its top priority from the beginning.

“Our collaboration with Nam Kee Technology is to ensure the safety of various areas in Kuching while also encouraging active participation in CSR, creating a safer and more efficient environment in East Malaysia for a better future,” said the company.

Nam Kee Technology general manager Fabian Jong and Hikvision Malaysia branch representative Moi Chee Hui jointly thanked all participants, believing that the future will undoubtedly see further progress.