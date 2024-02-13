In Batu Niah, motorcyclist dies following head-on collision with car

MIRI (Feb 13): A 65-year-old motorcyclist died after he was seriously injured in a head-on collision with a car at Jalan Kampung Tanjong Belipat around 4.40pm on Sunday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said in a statement that the victim died while receiving treatment at Batu Niah Health Clinic.

“Initial investigation showed that the victim, who was coming from Kampung Tanjung Belipat had overtaken a car in front of him. As he was overtaking the vehicle, he veered into the opposite direction and crashed head-on with an oncoming car,” said Alexson.

“Both the motorcycle and the car were damaged in the accident.”

The driver of the car did not suffer physical injuries in the incident.

Alexson added the police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.