IPR-INTAN at UPM chooses red tilapia for cage farming project

SERDANG (Feb 13): The red tilapia’s easy-to-manage, highly resilient and fast-growing characteristics have led to its selection for a cage farming project by participants of the People’s Income Initiative-Agro Entrepreneur (IPR-INTAN) at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

Sharing about the project, senior lecturer of UPM Agriculture Faculty, Dr Fadhil Syukri, said that the first group of five IPR-INTAN participants had been actively nurturing tilapia fish in cages since December last year.

“They attended guidance classes in November and December. Once we confirm their thorough understanding, we proceed with practical training, which involves managing the fish in cages.

“We started with tilapia fish, releasing juveniles measuring two to three inches into the cages.

“A total of 2,000 juvenile fish were released into each cage,” he told Bernama in an interview at the UPM Fish Breeding Centre recently.

IPR-INTAN is a two-pronged strategy aimed at increasing participants’ income and providing exposure to smart agriculture based on the Internet of Things (IoT).

According to Fadhil, who has 15 years of experience in fish breeding, each participant currently tends to four tilapia fish cages, and they anticipate the fish to reach the weight of between 400gm and 500gm by April or May.

“As the fish grow, we estimate each participant will manage eight cages. Ultimately, we aim to house 1,000 fish in one cage,” he said.

Currently, participants need to feed the fish three times a day. However, UPM will soon introduce automatic feeder machines in line with the IPR-INTAN objective of integrating IoT into smart agriculture.

“We want to encourage participants to incorporate IoT elements. With auto-feeders, fish will be fed according to suitability, such as every three or four hours. Consistent feeding will prevent hunger and promote growth,” he said, adding that the feed comprises a blend of fish meal, fish powder, corn and soybeans.

In terms of market potential, Fadhil highlighted the promising income prospects for IPR-INTAN participants, given the constant demand for the species.

“This tilapia will be sold for RM10 per kilogramme. Considering that one cage can yield up to one tonne, we estimate that each cage could generate sales worth RM10,000,” he said.

On future plans, he said that in the upcoming months, the new group of IPR-INTAN participants may venture into farming freshwater patin (a type of catfish) and barramundi in cages.

Elaborating about IPR-INTAN, Fadhil said the programme is open to individuals from the hardcore poor and B40 groups who wish to explore new technologies in agriculture and receive guidance from UPM’s experts in smart agriculture to increase their income.

He said nine lecturers from several faculties, including the Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and the School of Business and Economics, are tasked with managing guidance classes for participants.

“Admission is free of charge. All participants will gain exposure to a wide range of knowledge aimed at facilitating them to become successful farmers or breeders,” he said.

On Feb 24 last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in tabling Budget 2023, said the government allocated RM750 million to the Ministry of Economy to implement the IPR.

The programme seeks to enable participants to earn between RM2,000 and RM2,500 per month during the 24-month monitoring period and allow them to generate their income through the results obtained.

On July 24 last year, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli launched the IPR-INTAN@UPM, targeting participants made up of 40 per cent university graduates and 60 per cent IPR and E-Kasih programme participants.

UPM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Roslan Sulaiman said the government had invested RM31.5 million for plant and fish farming infrastructure at the 26.30-hectare Agricultural Industry Excellence Centre in Puchong Farm, UPM. — Bernama