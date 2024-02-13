Laku working to fully restore Limbang District’s water supply by tomorrow

MIRI (Feb 13): Laku Management Sdn Bhd is working to fully restore water supply in Limbang District by tomorrow.

In a statement today, Laku said efforts to restore water pressure in the district are ongoing.

However, the authority did not give any details on the cause of the water supply interruption to several areas in the district.

The affected areas are Tedungan, Kampung Mengatai, Kampung Ulak, Kampung Belading, Kampung Anak Bukit, Kampung Kuala Awang, Kampung Binjai, Kampung Ipai, Kampung Merasam Bumbun, Kampung Meritam, Kampung Lubok Sigantang/Aur, Kampung Telahak, and Kampung Lubok Piasau.

“Our teams are actively working to release the air lock from the water mains, with the anticipated completion of this task within the next 24 hours,” Laku said.

The authority added its teams will conduct thorough flushing activities to ensure the cleanliness and safety of the water supply.

Water tankers and water pick up points have been arranged to mitigate the interrupted water supply.

Contact 085-215633, 085-215644 or 085-211601 to request water tankers.

A pickup point has also been established at the Tedungan shop lots for urgent water supply and residents are advised to bring their own containers.