Limbang to host state-level tilawah Al-Quran event this year

KUCHING (Feb 13): Limbang will be the host of this year’s ‘Tilawah (Recitation) dan Hafazan (Memorisation) Al-Quran’ event.

Entering its 63rd edition this year, the programme is set to be taking place at Limbang Civic Centre this March 6 to 9.

Heading the organising committee is Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who recently led a delegation to pay courtesy call on Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at the Astana Negeri here.

The session also marked Awang Tengah’s first official visit to meet Wan Junaidi, who was appointed as the Head of State on Jan 26 this year.

Apart from presenting an invitation to Wan Junaidi and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, Awang Tengah also highlighted other items during the courtesy call including the activities to be run in connection with the tilawah-hafazan event such as a quiz, a tree-planting ceremony, and a cooking demonstration by Chef Muluk amidst a special set-up on Limbang Riverfront.

It was also stated that Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had been invited to officiate at the opening ceremony.