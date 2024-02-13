MoU to strengthen hardcore poverty eradication in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 13): The State Government is continuously committed in its effort to end hardcore poverty in Sabah by the year 2024.

Towards that end, the State Government, through the Sabah Maju Jaya Secretariat, Chief Minister’s Department has been entrusted to lead and coordinate initiatives and programmes towards poverty eradication in the State.

In line with that, the Sabah Maju Jaya Secretariat (SMJ Secretariat) and the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Social Synergy programme at the SMJ Secretariat office at Menara Kinabalu on Tuesday.

The MoU is a cooperation to strengthen the hardcore poverty eradication programme in Sabah.

It is also a foundation for the long-term cooperation for programmes to bring a stop to hardcore poverty in Sabah that will benefit both parties and also the target group of this programme.

This MoU will see the cooperation in implementing the Social Synergy Programme individually and in groups for the poverty eradication programme in Sabah, strategic cooperation with agencies that provide aids in the state, sharing of expertise in information technology, social security protection awareness programme, job market intervention programme and data sharing.

Therefore, this collaboration will show the commitment of both parties in strengthening the programme to eradicate hardcore poor in Sabah with a combination of expertise and technological resources in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan 1.0: 2021-2025 which is Core M: Human Capital and People’s Well-being and Enablers Force 3: Effectiveness and Efficiency of Delivery.

The MoU was signed by SMJ Secretariat chief coordination officer Datuk Rosmadi Datu Sulai who represented the Sabah State Government, and SOCSO Group Chief Executive officer Dato Sri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.