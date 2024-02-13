Naim committed to goal of turning home-buyers’ dreams into reality

KUCHING (Feb 13): Homegrown property developer Naim Holdings Bhd remains committed to its goal of turning home-buyers’ dreams into reality.

According to its chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi, one of the ways for the group to achieve this is by offering tailored interior design services led by skilled professionals, including its in-house experts.

He adds that this is also a key part of the group’s ‘Longevity Home to You’ campaign.

“This campaign is designed not just to facilitate the purchase of a home, but also to empower them (buyers) to customise and elevate the living space to reflect their individual style and preferences.

“This programme draws inspiration from Naim’s extensive base of 17,000 valued customers. This underscores our commitment to cultivating enduring relationships and acknowledging steadfast dedication,” he told reporters at the group’s ‘Chinese New Year (CNY) 2024 Open House’ at Naim’s Sapphire On The Park condominium today.

It was informed that Naim also hosted another CNY open house in Bintulu today, while the one for the Miri zone would be held this Saturday (Feb 17).

The Kuching event today hosted Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang, Naim Holdings group managing director Datuk Hasmi Hasnan and its chief financial officer Emily Hii, as well as the company’s staff members and affiliates, their families, and friends.

The open-house’s atmosphere was further enlivened by a lion dance performance, after which the organiser held the traditional ‘Lou Sang’ ceremony.

During recent events in Miri, Bintulu and Kuching, Naim had announced scholarships for outstanding academic performers among Naim’s home-owner community across all regions, involving Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Tanjung Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming, and Lo.

At the CNY 2024 Open House here today, Naim introduced the ‘Nfinity Loyalty Programme’, meant to recognise and reward the home-owners for their contributions towards the growth of the Naim community.

Existing Naim home-owners are rewarded through the loyalty programme for community growth, while potential home-owners can access similar benefits through the referral programme.

The term ‘Naim Friends’ are existing Naim property owners with an e-ID Nfinity Loyalty Membership, provided free-of-charge to individual or corporate entity who bought Naim properties directly from the group.

‘Naim Friends’ who introduce a new buyer within the validity period (Feb 13-Oct 15, 2025) are referred to the ‘Buyer-Get-Buyer’ (BGB) initiative and they (Naim Friends) are entitled for rewards.

The BGB tier rewards are only valid for participating Naim properties, and ‘Naim Friends’ could win up to maximum RM28,888 when the net purchase price of their referred customers’ properties are more than or equal to RM3 million.

To participate, a ‘Naim Friend’ and referred customer must register in an e-BGB claim form before booking property.

The form must be submitted to Naim for verification and then, the ‘Naim Friend’ will receive a reward or confirmation certificate from Naim.

The reward will be paid out to the ‘Naim Friend’ or by cheque, or bank transfer.

In addition, the event also featured eight showroom units designed by Naim’s in-house team – seven are situated in Sapphire On The Park, and one is at George Y. Residence right next to it.