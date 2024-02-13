Nando’s ‘PERi-PERi Chicken’ now available in Miri

MIRI (Feb 13): The people here are in for a treat as Nando’s Malaysia has just opened its first outlet in the city.

Located just next to the main entrance of the Bintang Megamall Miri, Nando’s is set to offers Mirians its unique ‘Peri-Peri’ chilli flavours and South African passion.

The story of Nando’s began way back in 1987, when a man named Fernando Duarte invited his friend Robbie Brozin to a humble eatery at Rosettenville, a suburban town in Johannesburg, South Africa, to try some mouth-watering ‘PERi-PERi Chicken’.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Thirty-three years later, Nando’s and its flame-grilled ‘PERi-PERi Chicken’ have now become an international phenomenon with over 1,000 restaurants in 24 countries including in the UK, the USA and Australia.

In 1998, Nando’s opened its first restaurant in Kuala Lumpur. Today, Malaysia is home to 76 Nando’s restaurants.

Nando’s grows its own African Bird’s Eye chilli also known as ‘Peri-Peri’ chillies, with the help of over 1,400 independent farmers in Southern Africa.

Mixing these fiery little wonders with a dash of herbs, a kick of garlic and onions and a squeeze of lemon, produces the brand’s unparalleled secret weapon – the Nando’s PERi-PERi Sauce.

Putting flavour first and heat second, the Nando’s PERi-PERi Sauce is unlike the ‘all-out-burn’ of other chilli sauces. Nando’s chickens are marinated in Peri-Peri chilies for 24 hours ensuring that flavour gets right to the bone.

Flame-grilled, melting all the fats making it healthier, then finally basted with your choice of heat level ranging from not-spicy lemon and herb to the fiery extra hot.

“In Miri where the local culture is rich and the Sarawak Pepper is ‘king’, we are absolutely thrilled to be serving up our PERi-PERi heat and sharing our South African heritage.

“Our aim is to not only introduce mouth-watering South African flavours to the people of Miri, but also offer them a new go-to place for families and friends to enjoy good company, food, music and art.

“We love nothing more than people gathering around our tables, sharing laughter and feeling right at home,” said Nando’s Malaysia chief commercial officer Chai Hui Fung.

Welcoming everyone, Nando’s can accommodate large families and parties as it has family-sized tables for 10 or 12 people, with sharing a platter of 16 ‘wingettes’ and ‘drumettes’, or a jumbo platter with two whole chickens and five large sides.

Couples or those searching for a quick meal can snuggle up in its intimate bunk seats patterned in colourful South African designs, while enjoying a rice bowl like the all-new PERi-Crackle Chicken Rice Bowl at only RM18.90.

Nando’s is also known to give chicken lovers a bang for their buck. The full range of ‘bottomless offerings’ will be available at Miri: refillable soft drinks, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, exclusive Rubro Peach Tea and also the frozen yogurt ‘Nando’s Bottomless Froyo’.

The Nando’s loyalty programme, a mobile application, ‘spoils’ fans with the best rewards by allowing them to redeem an entire chicken meal after only three visits and collecting three chillies – not to mention also the birthday perks and exclusive ‘for-members-only’ deals.

In addition to the fun festivities, Nando’s has also donated 150 meals to four charity homes here, namely the MRCS Sunflower Centre, Miri Home For The Aged, Miri Methodist Children Home

and the Parents With Special Children Association.

For more information, visit www.nandos.com.my or follow Nando’s Malaysia on its social media platforms: http://www.facebook.com/NandosMY, www.instagram.com/nandosmy/, and www.tiktok.com/@nandosmy.

The restaurant here opens daily, from 10am to 9pm.