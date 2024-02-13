Orangutan not shot to death

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 13): The post-mortem on the adult male orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus species) found dead on the Kinabatangan River on Monday could not determine the direct cause of death, said Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew.

Liew said she had received the post-mortem report from the director of Sabah Wildlife Department, Augustine Tuuga.

“I am saddened by the death of the orangutan believed to be 10 years old. I have instructed the Sabah Wildlife Department to intensify efforts on the protection of the State’s wildlife treasures. Orangutans are a totally protected species under the Sabah Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997.

“Based on the post-mortem, we have ruled out ‘shooting’ since no external injury was observed, and neither was there any sign of fracture. There was no gunshot wound.

“The orangutan could have fallen into the river and died of drowning because it could not swim. The bruising on the neck area might be caused by fall trauma,” Liew said in a statement on Tuesday.

She, however, said samples of organs collected from the animal, including the heart, lung, kidney, gallbladder and liver, will be sent for laboratory studies.

After the carcass was brought to land, the post-mortem was conducted by the Danau Girang Field Centre (DGFC) veterinarian on site as the centre was nearest to where the carcass was found floating at the Lower Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary.

Liew gave credit to the DGFC for its swift action in carrying out the post-mortem.