Premier: After becoming high-income state, Sarawak now focussed on increasing household income

MIRI (Feb 13): Sarawak is now focussed on increasing household income after succeeding in positioning itself as a high-income state in Malaysia, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He pointed out that Sarawak achieved high-income status last year, far earlier than the targeted 2030 as outlined under the Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS 2030), with a staggering record RM13.3 billion revenue.

“The World Bank said that Sarawak is already a high-income state in 2023.

“Seven years earlier, seven years earlier. And now, we want to increase household income, and I think we can do it,” he said at a Chinese New Year dinner here last night.

Abang Johari said he is looking for ways to help farmers increase their household income.

At present, he said padi farmers can only produce about two metric tonnes of rice per hectare.

As such, he said the state government carried out an experiment with Universiti Putra Malaysia involving a plot of five hectares.

“We tried 1ha now and based on that we can produce eight metric tonnes.

“From two metric tonnes to eight metric tonnes and within 24 months, you can have five seasons. Now Mat Sabu (Agriculture and Food Securities Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu) has already announced the floor price is RM1,300 and Sarawak has upped the figure by 500, so now the price is RM1,800,” Abang Johari said.

Within 24 months, he said farmers’ incomes will triple and this will transform their revenue, bringing them out of poverty.

Another way of increasing household income, Abang Johari said is ensuring Sarawakians master technology.

“In Chinese philosophy, you do not give them fish, but you teach them how to catch fish. Meaning, Sarawakians must be able to master technology and this is based on education,” he explained.

He stressed that Sarawakians must acquire knowledge, especially related to the new economy, and they can enrol in Sarawak-owned universities for free tertiary education from 2026.

He pointed out that Sarawak would be able to give free tertiary education given its high revenue in the last few years.

“We say it, we will do it. Last year, RM13.3 billion, it will increase, and continue to increase. Next year, maybe, I think possible,” he said.

Abang Johari, who took the helm of Sarawak government seven years ago, said the state’s success is possible due to the strong teamwork of all Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) members.

“By 2030, I can assure you, with the solid support of the people, and we remain united, we can transform Sarawak,” he said.

