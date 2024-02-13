Sarawak Skills trains Sara members in hybrid, electric vehicles service, maintenance

KUCHING (Feb 13): Sibu Automobile Repairers Association (Sara) members enhanced their automotive skills by participating in a short course on Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Service and Maintenance offered by The Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institution (Sarawak Skills) this year.

Two batches of 16 participants each completed the two-day course in January and February, conducted at Automotive and Welding Institute of Sarawak (Awisar), Demak Laut Industrial Estate, Kuching.

Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri expressed gratitude to Sara for initiating the crucial first step in providing its members with industry-relevant skills, particularly in the field of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles service and maintenance.

“The course provides a comprehensive overview of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles, emphasising working principles, technologies and safety procedures.

“Additionally, it includes a session on hazard management for emergency and recovery personnel dealing with electric/hybrid vehicles.

“During the two-day programme, the practical sessions enabled the participants to ‘grow their expertise’ by gaining first-hand knowledge and skills in the aforementioned areas.

“Indeed, this programme will boost industry-relevant knowledge and skills for those involved in this industry, including engineers, supervisors and technicians”, Hallman stated.

He said, throughout the years, representatives from various industry sectors have actively managed and shaped the direction of Sarawak Skills through their involvement in the Sarawak Skills Management Council.

‘We enjoy strong support from the industry with more than 75 members from various industry sectors such as oil and gas, plantation (oil palm), timber, manufacturing, engineering, aviation, automotive and many other priority industries.

“Sara has been a member of Sarawak Skills since 2022. In this respect, I am pleased to share that with the support of the Sarawak government, Sarawak Skills in collaboration with Sara will be setting up the Sibu Automotive Technology Centre”, he added.

Hallman thanked the Sarawak government and Sara for this wonderful opportunity to develop the youths and working adults in Sarawak’s central region.

“This is a shining example of all stakeholders coming together as Strategic Partners in Talent Development to support the transformation of Sarawak’s six key economic sectors (main engines of growth) in line with the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030),” he added.

The Hybrid and Electric Vehicles service and maintenance short course is suitable for the general public interested in learning about these vehicle systems.

For further details, contact general manager of Awisar, Ts. Jaidil Yakop, at 082-496280 or 019-8591370, or via email at [email protected].

Information on various corporate training programmes can also be obtained from Sarawak Skills’ website: sarawakskills.edu.my.