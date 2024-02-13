Short-term rates set to remain stable on BNM operations

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 13): Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity is estimated at RM27.15 billion in the conventional system and RM26.33 billion in Islamic funds.

Today the central bank will conduct two RM500 million conventional money market tenders for seven and 14 days respectively.

BNM will also call for two Qard tenders, namely a RM700 million tender for seven days and a RM1.5 billion tender for 14 days, as well as two RM1 billion reverse repo tenders for 29 days and 90 days respectively.

The central bank also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities of one- and three-month tenors.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM28.1 billion conventional overnight tender and RM24.1 billion for murabahah overnight tender. — Bernama