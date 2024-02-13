Sibu association celebrates return of support for lion dance troupes after quiet Covid-19 years

SIBU (Feb 13): The Sibu Martial Arts (Quanshu) Association (SMAA) has celebrated a high level of support for lion dance troupes this Chinese New Year.

Chief coach Gilbert Wong said the Chinese community have enthusiastically celebrated the beginning of the Year of the Wood Dragon with lion and dragon dances.

“Seeing the big crowd watching the performances of the lion as well as the dragon dance brings happiness and a sense of togetherness,” he said, pointing out Chinese New Year is a time for family, joy, and new beginnings.

“It’s a time when we say goodbye to the old and welcome the new with open arms.”

Wong said the celebration was somewhat incomplete and lacking during the Covid-19 pandemic, when troupes were not allowed to perform.

This Chinese New Year, he said the association’s lion dance troupes have performed from 8am to 7pm daily since the first day of Chinese New Year on Saturday.

The association also received an average of two daily bookings for dragon dances, which Wong said is considered satisfactory since the Chinese community still prefers lion dance troupes.

“Indeed, as we move from house to house, the good feeling is in the air and especially when we came across the crowd watching the dances, we can truly feel the CNY atmosphere which turns lively,” he added.