Sibu folks thrilled by house-to-house CNY lion, dragon dance showcases

SIBU (Feb 13): Four colourful lions danced and pranced from one corner of the house to another as visitors watched the performance to mark the Chinese New Year (CNY), or the Spring Festival, celebration.

Children leapt for joy as they enjoyed the exciting performance by the lion dance troupe from Sibu Martial Arts (Quanshu) Association (SMAA).

SMAA chief coach Gilbert Wong said the crowd was back as the Chinese community celebrated the beginning of the ‘Year of the Wood Dragon’ with full force, enlivened with the lion and dragon dances.

He said the scene was reminiscent of the pre Covid-19 pandemic years when family members would gather around to celebrate the biggest Chinese festival.

“Seeing the big crowd watch our performances brings happiness and a sense of togetherness.

“The Chinese New Year is, indeed, a time for family, for joy and also for a new beginning.

“It’s a time when we say goodbye to the old, and welcome the new with open arms,” he told The Borneo Post.

The lion dance is a traditional Chinese performing art that is always associated with the CNY celebration. It is one Chinese traditional culture that symbolises power, wisdom and superiority, and is performed to bring prosperity and good luck for the upcoming year.

Wong said any CNY celebration would be incomplete without the presence of any lion dance troupe.

He said the sound of the cymbals, the gongs and the firecrackers accompanying the movements of the ‘lions’, brought forth good fortune and happiness to mark the occasion.

Wong also said his charges had always looked forward to the CNY celebration.

“It’s time for them to showcase their skills.

“The dancers train every night so that they are in sync during showtime.

“The lion dance requires teamwork and safety is of paramount importance.

“They also require understanding and precise communication throughout the performance to make their show look perfect.”

Bookings for SMAA’s lion dance, said Wong, had been encouraging, adding that they performed throughout the first three days of the CNY, from 8am to 7pm daily.

For the dragon dance, he said SMMA received two bookings, which he considered as ‘satisfactory’ in that ‘the Chinese folks still prefer lion dance to dragon dance’.

“Indeed, as we move from house to house, the good feeling is in the air, especially when the crowd is watching the dances, we can truly feel the lively CNY atmosphere.”

Wong said his team had been training all year round at the main gym along Jalan Lanang here to improve their skills, rhythm, coordination and synchronicity, as well as to strengthen their stamina and endurance.

“We want to be able to execute the steps when it matters the most, and we want to put our best foot forward so as to provide satisfaction to our clients who want quality performance.”

Apart from performing the lion dance during the festive season, Wong said the troupe would also take part in wushu competitions, both at national and international levels, during the non-festive periods.

It is known that the SMAA performers have bagged countless awards from local and international events, making them among the most sought-after lion dance troupes in Sarawak.