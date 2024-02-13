S’wak trio appointed national adjudicators in dancesport

KUCHING (Feb 13): Sarawak DanceSport Association (SDA) has revealed that three Sarawakians – Russell Lim Jian Liang, Randell Lim Xiu Zhen and Cindy Chung Sin Yee – have been appointed as national adjudicators by the Malaysia DanceSport Federation (MYDF).

The trio, who are veteran DanceSport athletes specialising in Standard and Latin categories, have competed overseas in the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macau, Korea and China between 2006 and 2012.

They have also participated in various adjudicator congresses, DanceSport workshops and courses since 2008.

Randell and Cindy are currently serving as SDA officials and primarily based at the Russell and Randell Dance Company in Kuching where Cindy is the studio principal.

“The appointment of Russell, Randell and Cindy as National Adjudicators reflects their dedication, expertise and contributions to the DanceSport community,” the SDA statement said.