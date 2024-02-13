Kuching’s Valentine’s Day vendors optimistic in sales this year amidst CNY celebration (Video)

KUCHING (Feb 12): Amidst the Chinese New Year celebration, Valentine’s Day vendors are hopeful for a romantic surge in sales, all while Christians would be marking the first day of Lent on Feb 14, intertwining love and devotion in this enchanting season of celebrations.

Strolling along the walkways at Premier 101 in Jalan Tun Jugah this morning, The Borneo Post observed a flourishing scene as vendors and stalls dotted the city selling various romantic keepsakes.

They were also seen unloading plush toys and flower bouquets from their stocks, with some actively engaged in crafting bouquets on the spot.

Two vendor assistants, Gracie Cielo and Krishna Charles, were seen arranging fresh flower bouquets before opening up the stall.

When asked about sales expectations amidst the Chinese New Year Festival, with Valentine’s Day falling on the same day as the first day of Lent for the Christians, Krishna was confident of having a good sale outcome this year.

“The sales will increase because people buy these flowers for their loved ones, so they would not mind spending for their other half.

“Besides, people around this area love fresh flowers too,” said Krishna.

Echoing Krishna’s sentiments, Grace remained optimistic that despite the expenses incurred during the Chinese New Year Festival and the solemn observance of Ash Wednesday, lovebirds will continue to indulge in the purchase of romantic tokens for Valentine’s Day.

“I think people will still buy them because Valentine’s Day is a once in a year thing.

“At the same time, it is also Ash Wednesday, so why not buy flowers or teddy bears for our loved ones,” said Grace.

Jeff Chong, one of the vendors in the vicinity, did not let the downpour in Kuching dampen his hopes for the prosperity of his romantic business.

On Feb 11, Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a Severe category Continuous Rain Warning for Kuch­ing, Serian and Samarahan until Feb 13.

“I am not sure how the sales will be for this year, but I really hope it is doing well this time as it has also been raining a lot in Kuching lately,” said Chong, who highlighted that both highs and lows are also part of the business.

Also selling around the area was Andy Wee, who was also just setting up his booth, eagerly anticipating favorable weather during the season of love.

Wee also proudly exhibited a standout product — a bouquet of flowers coupled with a good amount of cash, available at the enticing price of RM988.

Meanwhile, in Saradise, vendor assistant Frank Kelimbang said Chinese New Year celebration and Ash Wednesday would not affect vendors’ Valentine’s Day sales.

“We have been operating here since two years ago for Valentine’s Day, the sales would be more or less the same (as previous years).

“The only thing I fear is the continuous rain, where it might affect the business,” said Frank.

Valentine’s Day, with roots in ancient Roman and Christian traditions, has evolved into a modern celebration dedicated to expressing love and affection, marked by the exchange of romantic gestures and gifts on Feb 14.

This year, Valentine’s Day coincides with Christians observing Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, harmonising with the vibrant celebrations of the Chinese New Year Festival.

