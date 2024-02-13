Will PSB be dissolved at its emergency conference on Feb 17? This is what Baru Bian says

KUCHING (Feb 13): Will Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) be dissolved when it holds its emergency delegates conference (EDC) in Sibu next Wednesday to allow its members to join Progressive Democratic Party (PDP)?

PSB secretary-general Baru Bian, when contacted by Malay Mail today, refused to respond to speculation that a resolution to dissolve the party will be tabled at the EDC on February 17.

“It is better for the president to make the statement,” Baru, who is also Ba’Kelalan assemblyman, said, referring to Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

He said a notice has already been sent to all PSB members to attend the EDC.

However, he declined to confirm if the notice also contained a resolution to dissolve the party, which was formed following a leadership crisis in Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) in 2014.

Speculation has been rife that PSB will be disbanded after PSB and PDP signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on July 13, 2023.

In the 2021 state election, PSB won in Batu Lintang, Engkilili, Bawang Assan and Ba’Kelalan, but failed to win any seat in the 2022 general election.

However, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How left the party to become an Independent Member of the Sarawak State Assembly.

PDP presently has five assemblymen: Datuk Henry Harry Jinep (Tasik Biru), Friday Belik (Krian), Roland Duat (Meluan), Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (Dudong) and Datuk Dr Pengguang Mangil (Marudi).

Tiong, who is also PDP president, had said in Sibu yesterday that any PSB merger with PDP would be done in accordance with the state constitution that bars state lawmakers from switching parties.

He expressed his confidence that PSB state lawmakers joining PDP would not trigger by-elections “as things would be done within the law and proper procedures”. — Malay Mail