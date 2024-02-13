Yayasan MR D.I.Y spreads love across nation via ‘Wo Ai Ni’ initiative

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 13): MR D.I.Y Foundation has unveiled its ‘Wo Ai Ni’ initiative, meant to bring festive joy to 17 charitable homes nationwide.

This campaign was marked by a visually-striking fleet of MR D.I.Y lorries forming an ‘I Love You’ arrangement recently, drawing the much-hyped attention from netizens.

The MR D.I.Y. Cares team, comprising volunteers from the foundation, collaborated with organisations catering to individuals with disabilities in distributing ‘Wo Ai Ni’ care boxes, filled with daily necessities and also some Chinese New Year (CNY) goodies.

The beneficiaries include the Dual Blessing Home in Kuala Lumpur, as well as the Beautiful Gate Foundation For The Disabled, the Malaysia Independent Living Association for Disabled (MILAD) and Persatuan Kebajikan Orang-orang Tua Bahagia Selangor, all of which are in Petaling Jaya.

Yayasan MR D.I.Y chief executive officer Zaleha Mohd Mydin remarked: “Chinese New Year is a time to strengthen bonds of love with families and friends. Our mission is to make this year’s celebration exceptionally special by infusing the spirit of ‘Ai’ (Love) into the festivities through our ‘Wo Ai Ni’ initiative, and celebrating the love and compassion Malaysians feel for one another.”

The ‘Wo Ai Ni’ initiative also reached 13 other charity homes and organisations across Malaysia.

Adding on, Zaleha expressed gratitude to these 17 homes for facilitating the MR D.I.Y. Cares team to make a positive impact on their residents.

“I hope that their efforts would inspire other corporations to follow suit.”

