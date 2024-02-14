Abd Karim: Don’t politicise the preservation of Sarawak’s natural heritage

KUCHING (Feb 14): Don’t drag politics into the preservation of Sarawak’s natural heritage, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said this in response to a Facebook post by Democratic Action Party (DAP) man Michael Kong regarding the protection of Sarawak’s valuable tourist sites, specifically the recent collapse of the iconic sea stack at Bako National Park.

“When I read Kong’s post – even the rocks are being politicised. I’ve never heard Kong talked about the preservation (of natural assets) since it went viral yesterday.

“His post is more or less sarcasm as if we don’t have any efforts to protect and preserve our natural heritage,” he told a press conference at Baitulmakmur II at Petra Jaya here today.

According to him, there are many means or ways to mitigate natural phenomena such as the collapse of the rocks, but occurrences like this is God’s will.

“As I emphasised recently, what happened to the sea stack at Bako National Park is truly unfortunate.

“Similar to the collapse of Tusan Beach’s renowned ‘horse drinking water’ rock formation in 2020, I did not expect the sea stack will ever collapse. It was not only an iconic landmark for Sarawak, but also one of the most crucial tourist attractions. I have received tons of messages from friends and family abroad saying they were saddened by the situation,” he said.

Abdul Karim suggested the potential construction of a replica of the sea stack, as he opined it is also important to acknowledge the impossibility of replicating it to match the original size.

Earlier today, Kong in his Facebook post emphasised the vital role of these natural wonders in the tourism landscape and commented on the government’s lack of decisive action while urging for the adoption of proactive measures – drawing inspiration from the preservation efforts of the 12 Apostles in Victoria, Australia.