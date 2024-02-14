Abg Jo: Rejuvenation under Sibu masterplan will trigger construction

SIBU (Feb 14): The restructuring of the Sibu masterplan to rejuvenate the town will mean a lot of activities that will trigger construction, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Sibu needs construction due to its location in a low-lying flood-prone area.

“We have to manage that with the experts that have done Amsterdam and Singapore. So, we are working with them based on their experience.

“That means a lot of activities will be in Sibu that will trigger construction,” he told reporters at Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang’s Chinese New Year open house here today.

Abang Johari said Sibu must be developed so that it will have all the necessary infrastructure and attractions for investors to come.

“Of course, the services sector includes tourism. Once we get the man-made lake there with all the resort type structure, then people will be coming to Sibu.

“The financial sector can come to Sibu. That will give new economic activities to Sibu because Sibu was built based on the timber industry, which is not sustainable.

“These new economic activities will be sustainable for at least 10 to 20 years,” he said.

On another matter, Abang Johari said the construction of a new road to link Sibu Jaya to Jalan Kong Yit Khim is experiencing delays.

“It is expected to be completed by the end of this year,” he said.

Among those in the Premier’s entourage were his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and his wife Datin Amar Enn Ong, as well as Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

Abang Johari also visited Hock Peng Group chairman Datuk Toh Chiew Hock, Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting, and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.