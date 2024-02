Abg Jo visits Bukit Assek rep for CNY

SIBU (Feb 14): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg made a Chinese New Year visit to Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng at his residence at Rejang Park today.

Accompanying him were his wife Datin Patinggi Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and his wife Datin Sri Enn Ong; and Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

Chieng greeted Abang Johari and his entourage, along with his father Dato Chieng Buong Toon and their family members.

Earlier, the premier visited Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang at his residence and Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting.