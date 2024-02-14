DBKK cannot impose new conditions – Shareda

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 14): Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) president Datuk Chua Soon Ping has echoed the Ministry of Local Government and Housing Deputy Permanent Secretary Stanley Chong’s stance of no objection on issuance of the Occupancy Certificate (OC) for the One Jesselton Condominium project in Kepayan.

“DBKK cannot impose new conditions (i.e. ceiling height headroom of 2.3 metres) retrospectively for buildings which have been completed. In such cases, the 2.3 metres height headroom was never stated in the approved building plan. The Building By-Law only relate to the ground floor and not the lower ground floor (basement car park in this situation as there was no such structure space built in the 1950s),” said Chua.

He said that the approved building plan is three metres from floor to height which has been complied by the development.

“Furthermore, the Uniform Building By-Laws 2022 is not enforceable in DBKK jurisdiction as DBKK has never officially adopted it. Any mishap in such incidents in the future, the submitting person and professional consultants and developers, etc will be liable and responsible. Hopefully this matter will be concluded with amicable resolutions to end the pain of the buyers after such a long wait of nine years or more,” he added in a statement on Wednesday.

“Shareda urged DBKK to implement the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) instead of OC immediately so that the industry can move forward. There are many cases, the questionable OC has delayed the early release to buyers and caused distress to both owners and developers, incurred extra interest charges to house buyers, banks and Liquidated Ascertained Damages charges, respectively,” he said.

Buyers of One Jesselton Condominium are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel after a meeting at the office of the Local Government and Housing Ministry recently.

Chong, who chaired the meeting, said the OC for the condominium should be issued.

DBKK has not issued OC due to the alleged failure of the developer to comply with the required height of the car park.