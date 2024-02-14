Deputy minister: Academic achievements not sole measure in human capital development

KAPIT (Feb 14): The academic achievements of today’s students must not be regarded as the sole measure when it comes to the nation’s human capital development.

In pointing this out, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat said academic and co-curricular achievements should be balanced.

“Apart from achievements in the field of academics, moral, physical and mental well-being are also the factors that help contribute to the development of the country,” said the Bukit Goram assemblyman in his speech for SK Nanga Trusa’s prize-giving ceremony and presentation of certificates to Primary 6 pupils recently.

Adding on, Jamit said a balanced overall development could become an effective deterrent for the youngsters against being involved in unhealthy activities.

In this regard, he emphasised the importance of watchful parenting.

“Good discipline and behaviour start at home, especially when the children are still at a young age.

“The teachers are guiding the children in school. It is a joint responsibility between the parents and schools in children’s education,” he said.

Jamit also lauded the achievements of SK Nanga Trusa in his speech.

“It is a rural primary school, but it has been quite accomplished in developing a few good talents, some of whom have been selected to pursue their studies in sports schools,” he said

SK Nanga Trusa headmaster Ngadit Sawing and the school’s parent-teacher association chairman TR Marung Kemarau were among those present.